The Browns have suggested a pitch for stadium renovations totaling $1.2 billion

Another event in the future stadium plans saga has taken place as the Cleveland Browns have suggested a renovation plan worth between $1 billion and $1-2 billion. The real kicker of course is that in this suggested plan the city of Cleveland will have fit about half of the bill.

The of course comes after the team bought a ton of land in Brook Park leading fans to believe that the Browns stadium could be moving to that location after the current stadium lease ends. This seems like it could be the team positioning themselves to say they are moving the stadium to Brook Park if the city doesn’t help with renovation costs to keep them on the lake.

This will continue to follow the team for a while as the current stadium lease isn’t due to end until after the 2028 season. More will likely come as the team enters the offseason following a strong 2023 campaign.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire