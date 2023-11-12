Browns stun Ravens with 33-31 comeback victory

When Browns cornerback Greg Newsome returned a Lamar Jackson interception for a touchdown with 8:16 left in the fourth quarter, it looked like Cleveland was going to tie the game at 31.

But that’s when kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point to keep the Ravens ahead by one.

In the end, however, Hopkins was able to completely redeem himself.

Hopkins nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Cleveland a 33-31 victory over Baltimore.

The Browns trailed the Ravens by 14 twice and 15 for most of the third quarter. The Ravens got off to a hot start with Kyle Hamilton's pick six on the second play from scrimmage. Then rookie running back Keaton Mitchell took in a 39-yard run to give Baltimore a 14-0 lead.

Then Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 40-yard touchdown against his former team to make the score 24-9 with 12:29 in the third period.

But Cleveland narrowed the lead to 24-17 with Kareem Hunt's 3-yard touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. And the club was in a position to tie the game at the start of the fourth quarter when Myles Garrett’s sack on Jackson forced a punt.

That's when Browns returner James Proche fumbled a fair catch. The Ravens recovered it at the Cleveland 12.

With some defensive penalties, it took seven plays, but the Ravens got in the end zone with Gus Edward's 1-yard run to make the score 31-17.

Undeterred, Cleveland’s comeback went into overdrive. Elijah Moore caught a 10-yard touchdown with 8:57 on the clock to make the score 31-24. That was followed by Newsome's pick six with 8:16 in the fourth quarter.

In their four-minute offense, the Ravens managed one first down but nothing more.

Starting with the ball at the 20, the Browns made the Ravens use the rest of their timeouts, got down to the Baltimore 22, and sent Hopkins out for a 40-yard game-winning attempt.

He nailed it.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson ended the game 20-of-34 for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also rushed eight times for 37 yards, including a key 16-yard scramble on the final drive.

Jerome Ford had 107 yards on 17 carries. Kareem Hunt picked up 32 yards with a touchdown on 10 carries. Amari Cooper had six receptions for 98 yards.

On the other side, Jackson was 13-of-23 for 223 yards with a touchdown and two picks. Jackson was the leading rusher, gaining 41 yards on eight attempts. Zay Flowers led with five catches for 73 yards.

Now at 6-3, the Browns will play the Steelers at home in Week 11.

The 7-3 Ravens have a quick turnaround, as they'll play the Bengals on Thursday night.