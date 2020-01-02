Browns have “strong interest” in Urban Meyer, per current Urban Meyer colleague

The Browns seem to be casting a wide net when it comes to looking for their next head coach. The net reportedly includes former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

The news of the Browns having “strong interest” in Meyer comes from Bruce Feldman. Both Feldman and Meyer currently work for FOX, which suggests that Meyer is one of the sources implicit in Feldman’s “per sources” designation. (Plenty of reporters use “per sources” when they have only one source; some do it deliberately, some just fail to appreciate the significance of the “per sources” term, I’m told.)

Unless and until someone who: (1) doesn’t cover college football for FOX; and (2) does cover the Browns or the NFL reports that the Browns have “strong interest” in Meyer, I’ll be skeptical. Meyer seems to be engaged in an effort to get himself to the NFL, in some capacity. What better way to do it than to create a sense that he’s in demand, even if he isn’t?

If the Browns are interested in Meyer, they can interview him whenever and wherever. At this point, however, there seem to be too many candidates for the Cleveland job to justify describing any of them as enjoying “strong interest.”

That said, the Browns could do (and have done) a lot worse than Meyer. Maybe he’s the “exceptional leader” they need. Maybe he’s just far enough outside the box to make it worth a shot. If it doesn’t work, they can just fired Urban like they’ve fired umpteen other coaches since the Haslams bought the team.

Still, until other reports linking the Browns to Meyer emerge, I’ll choose to remain very skeptical that this report isn’t a reflection of existing interest but an effort to generate interest that may not already exist.