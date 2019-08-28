Browns still waiting to hear whether Kareem Hunt, Antonio Callaway will be allowed to remain around team

After Thursday night’s preseason finale, Browns running back Kareem Hunt (eight games) and Browns receiver Antonio Callaway (four games) will be suspended by the league. The Browns hope to secure permission to keep both of them around the team during their suspensions. To date, however, the Browns haven’t heard whether that will happen.

“That has not made public yet so all that has to go through the league office,” coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters on Tuesday. “We are not privy to answering questions for them.”

The Browns believe that it would be helpful to the individuals to remain connected to the team.

“If we were in fact able to do it, it would be because one of the good reasons will be because Antonio (pictured, taking pictures) is recovering from an ankle injury,” Kitchens said. “To make sure that he gets the proper medical care and stuff like that and the treatment, that would benefit the person as much as anything.”

The league typically requires a player on suspension to stay away from the team throughout the duration of his suspension. It has been argued from time to time, however, that the player does indeed benefit from having the structure of his organization during the period of time that he’s not permitted to play. If makes even more sense when a player has an injury, as Callaway does.