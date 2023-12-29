Browns still have a path to the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC

The Browns clinched a playoff berth with Thursday night's win over the Jets, but their regular season could end with a much bigger prize: The No. 1 seed, a bye week and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Cleveland is one of three AFC teams, along with Baltimore and Miami, that still has a chance at the No. 1 seed.

The Browns' path to the top seed in the AFC is fairly simple:

First, the Dolphins must beat the Ravens on Sunday. If the Ravens win or tie, the Ravens are the AFC No. 1 seed.

Then in Week 18, the Browns have to beat the Bengals, the Dolphins have to lose to the Bills and the Ravens have to lose to the Steelers.

If that's how it plays out, the Browns, Ravens and Dolphins will end up in a three-way tie atop the AFC at 12-5. The Browns will win the division record tiebreaker over the Ravens, and the conference record tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

Is it likely? No. But it's still possible. And no one could have predicted before this season that a Joe Flacco-led Browns team would be in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with one game left in the season. It's been a wild year in Cleveland.