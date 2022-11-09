Browns still missing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and David Njoku from practice

As the Miami Dolphins are next on the menu for the Cleveland Browns, they are returning to relative health. During today’s practice, only four players were held out of practice. The big names sidelined were linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku. Both players missed the game against the Cincinnati Bengals as well.

Outside of the Owusu-Koramoah and Njoku, the Browns were also down two rookies due to illness. Both cornerback Martin Emerson and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were listed with an illness.

We are still only at the mid-week point and we will get a better understanding of who will be available against the Dolphins later in the week.

#Browns have four players who will not practice on Wednesday on, according to the pre-practice injury report: CB Martin Emerson (illness), TE David Njoku (ankle), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and DT Perrion Winfrey (illness) — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 9, 2022

