Browns still lead the NFL in takeaways after 8 games

Through eight weeks, no team has created more opposing turnovers than the Cleveland Browns. The team has recorded 14 takeaways in eight games.

That figure ties for the NFL lead with three other teams: Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Seattle. Cleveland’s pace is unfortunately cooling as the Browns hit the bye week, with zero takeaways in two of the last three games — both losses.

Overall the Browns are plus-4 on the turnover differential for the season, which is tied for seventh in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. At this point last season, the Browns had 10 takeaways and a minus-7 differential to go with a 2-6 record.

