Browns still have 10th-most cap space in the NFL heading into dead period

We have hit the point where all mandatory minicamps have concluded, entering a vacation period before the start of training camp. And for the Cleveland Browns, that means resting up before getting after a crucial period after overhauling their roster. And they are taking the tenth-most cap space in the league with them.

There is potential for the Browns to continue to improve their roster, likely at the linebacker or defensive tackle position. While they may have the space to land a player like wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a move of that caliber would be highly unlikely.

After all, the Browns could just roll that cap over to next season to soften their cap blow in 2024.

On the last day before teams head off for the NFL's summer vacation, a look at how much cap space each team officially has. pic.twitter.com/XM4bAX2JCW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 15, 2023

