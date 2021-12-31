Browns, Steelers injury reports full of DNP’s
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers put out their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. With their matchup on Monday Night Football, the reports come a day later this week.
The Week 17 matchup between the bottom two teams in the AFC North is also between two teams that have a reasonable shot at winning the division as well. A win by the Cincinnati Bengals over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday would eliminate the Browns and make the Steelers playoff chase far more difficult.
Going into the game, the two teams have quite a few players not practicing on the first injury report. Cleveland’s list is longer including some players limited in practice:
Browns
Troy Hill – DNP
Kareem Hunt – DNP
Malik Jackson – DNP
John Johnson III – DNP
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – DNP – Non-COVID illness
Myles Garrett – Limited
Greg Newsome II – Limited
J.C. Tretter – Limited
Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger – DNP
Buddy Johnson – DNP
Kendrick Green – DNP
Pressley Harvin III – DNP – Personal, non-injury related
We will keep an eye on the injury report through the holiday weekend to see if any of the players start participating in practice or any new injuries pop up.