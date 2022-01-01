Browns, Steelers injury reports: 3 Out for Browns, 2 Questionable, 1 Out for Steelers

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers put out their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. With their matchup on Monday Night Football, the reports come a day later this week.

The Week 17 matchup between the bottom two teams in the AFC North is also between two teams that have a reasonable shot at winning the division as well. A win by the Cincinnati Bengals over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday would eliminate the Browns and make the Steelers playoff chase far more difficult.

The two teams released their final injury report with a total of four players out for the game and three questionable.

Browns

Troy Hill – Out

Kareem Hunt – Questionable

Malik Jackson – Questionable

John Johnson III – Out

Ronnie Harrison – Out

Steelers

Buddy Johnson – Out

Kendrick Green – Questionable

Pressley Harvin III – Questionable

With two extra days between games, surprising to see three players out for Cleveland. Not having two of their starting safeties again could hurt the team in both phases of the game.

Getting Hunt back could be very helpful for the team’s struggling offense.