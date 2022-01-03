Browns, Steelers inactive lists: Hunt joins other starters out

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers face off on Monday Night Football. The Browns have already been eliminated from postseason contention while the Steelers hold on to a chance to make it in.

The two teams just released their inactive lists for the game with the visitors having a big name on theirs:

RB Kareem Hunt

S John Johnson III

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

CB Troy Hill

LB Mack Wilson

OL Hjalte Froholdt

QB Kyle Lauletta

For the home team Steelers, their starting punter will be out as well as a couple of defenders:

P Pressley Harvin III

LB Buddy Johnson

DT Isaiah Buggs

QB Dwayne Haskins

More importantly, the team has still has linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, along with defensive end Chris Wormley on their reserve/COVID-19 list. Offensive lineman Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland are on the list for the offense.

With Cleveland eliminated from making the playoffs, allowing Hunt to heal fully is a smart decision. It is interesting that other injured players, like Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett, are playing.