Browns stay close to home, invite Baldwin-Wallace standout to rookie minicamp

The football field that Division-III’s Baldwin-Wallace plays at is just right down the road from the headquarters of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio. And while he may have gone undrafted, one Yellow Jacket standout has earned an invitation down the street to attend rookie minicamp with the Browns. After a stellar pro day, Baldwin-Wallace cornerback Anthony Kendall has been asked to attend minicamp.

This is not the only minicamp he was asked to attend, however, as the New York Jets also invited Kendall in as well. We know the Browns love their cornerback depth, so Kendall has a shot at a training camp roster spot, but they have some competition as well.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire