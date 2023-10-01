Browns starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Ravens as Deshaun Watson ruled out

Despite a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini stating quarterback Deshaun Watson would give it a go today against the Baltimore Ravens despite a shoulder injury, he will not play. Instead, according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, Watson will be out while fifth round rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get his first career start.

Watson was limited all week in practice leading up to this divisional game against Baltimore. He entered the game as questionable and tried out the shoulder during warmups. However, with the bye next week, the Browns will now give Watson three weeks to rest the shoulder before taking on the San Francisco 49ers and the long road of the rest of the season.

After a stellar preseason, the Browns will now see what Thompson-Robinson can do in this one against the banged up Ravens. The Browns are looking to advance to 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in the AFC North with a win against the Ravens.

DTR is starting, per source. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 1, 2023

