Browns star Myles Garrett honored in Canton for most sacks before 28th birthday

The accomplishments continue to grow for Cleveland Browns’ star pass rusher Myles Garrett. This season Garrett became the record holder for the most career sacks before turning 28. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White who had 80 career sacks before he turned 28. Garrett will continue to add to the record as he will not turn 28 until December.

It has been a dominant season for Garrett who has true help along the defensive line consistently for the first time in his career. He also has a creative coach that has found ways to create even more favorable matchups moving him all around the defensive front.

This seems to be the year he can finally grab the Defensive Player of the Year award if he can keep up his current pace. The defense has kept the Browns in just about every game this year and if Garrett and company can get a little bit of complimentary football from the offense this is a playoff contender roster.

history is on display in the @ProFootballHOF! Myles now holds the record for the most sacks by a player prior to his 28th birthday since 1982 @Flash_Garrett | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/9xCsDt0fPf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2023

