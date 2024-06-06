Browns star Chubb upbeat, but not setting target date for return from knee injury

Jun. 5—Nick Chubb has lived through this movie before, and he likes the way it ends.

The Browns' star running back, after watching his teammates practice June 5, met with reporters for the first time since a tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick caused Chubb's left knee to explode on the inside during a game Sept. 18 in Pittsburgh.

Chubb underwent two separate surgeries, one in September and one in November, to repair his left medial capsule, meniscus, medial collateral ligament and anterior collateral ligament.

Chubb was a sophomore at Georgia in 2015. The Bulldogs were playing the Tennessee Volunteers when Chubb's left knee bent the wrong way when he was being shoved out of bounds on a running play. That time everything but his ACL was damaged. His posterior collateral ligament, his MCL and his lateral collateral ligament were torn. He suffered a dislocated knee.

Now 28, Chubb attacked his rehab in college with the same determination he is working to get back onto the field now. The injury in college occurred on Oct. 10, 2015. He was back in the starting lineup for Georgia's 2016 opener on Sept. 3 and carried the ball 32 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-24 win over North Carolina.

"I would say it (the previous rehab) does help," Chubb said. "Just knowing how to attack it mentally and knowing I might not be at a certain point through the rehab process that I want to be, but I know, taking it day by day, the weeks add up and the months add up, and eventually I'll get to where I want to be."

Chubb is not targeting the Browns' season opener or any specific date for his return.

"I'm not looking too far ahead," he said. "I'm just taking it day by day. You know, it's Wednesday, and I had to get better today on Wednesday. That's my whole mindset.

"It's a blessing to play this game. You can't take it for granted because one play and it can be all taken away. And I'm just blessed to have so much support around Cleveland, you know, the fans, my friends, family, just to keep me uplifted and keep me going."

Chubb settled the issue on whether the hit by Fitzpatrick was dirty. Loyal Browns fans made Fitzpatrick out to be a villain.

"I don't think it was a dirty hit at all," Chubb said. "I'm not blaming him. It's part of the game. On the field, he came up to me when I was on the ground, and he said, 'You know I didn't mean to do it.' "

The running attack sputtered without Chubb, especially after starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones were injured. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin was injured in the season opener.

Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong were running back by committee without Chubb. The Browns rushed for 2,017 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023 after rushing for 2,490 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022. They finished four games better in 2023 than in 2022 (11-6 compared to 7-10) despite missing Chubb and starting five quarterbacks.

The Browns did not re-sign Hunt. Veteran D'Onta Foreman was signed in free agency to get the dirty short yardage that Hunt gobbled.

Duce Staley, who replaced Stump Mitchell as running backs coach, is eager to get Chubb back. In the meantime, he likes what he's seen during the voluntary organized team activities from the backs already in his stable.

"I see a good group — Jerome, Pierre, of course. D Fo (Foreman), just getting here," Staley said. "Those guys are working their butts off, and they love being here. You know, during this time, they could be anywhere. At the beach, vacation. No, they're walking through those doors every day working, and that's what we want."

Nyheim Hines is part of the running backs depth chart, too, but Hines is recovering from ACL surgery last summer when he was injured in a jet ski accident while a member of the Bills. Hines and Chubb are working on their rehab together.