Browns make splash trade for big-time pass rusher in PFN’s new mock draft

After releasing pass rusher rankings yesterday, Pro Football Network’s Arif Hasan must have been watching closely. In his new three-round mock draft, Hasan had the Cleveland Browns making a move up from the 42nd pick up to the 37th overall pick (giving up just pick 126 in exchange) in order to land explosive and tantalizing LSU pass rusher BJ Ojulari. Additionally, the Browns then landed a versatile defensive tackle out of Auburn, Colby Wooden, in the third round. I had this to say about Wooden in my defensive tackle rankings:

“A bit of a tweener, Colby Wooden does not have enough twitch or nuance to consistently win on the outside. However, he also lacks physical play strength and length to consistently handle his business on the inside as well. While versatility is a great thing, players have to have a way to consistently win at various alignments rather than just lining up all over for the sake of doing it. There is fear that Wooden is a player without a home or real role along the defensive line.”

Overall, the Browns address two key needs in this mock draft, even if an explosive and game-breaking wide receiver is still a need beyond Ojulari and Wooden.

