Browns are spending the most cash than any other team by far

The OBR’s cap expert Jack Duffin has pointed out that the Cleveland Browns are by far spending the most cash of any team. General manager Andrew Berry has shown that his cap management to pay players and retain talent and stay under the salary cap is top-notch. Utilizing rollover cap each season to grow the amount they can spend has helped the team add and retain talent.

The Browns are currently spending over $80 million more than the second-highest spender from 2021-2023. The Haslams have shown that they aren’t afraid to open the checkbook to pay for a winner and now it is time for the spending to translate into wins or changes are likely coming.

NFL Cash Spending 2021 – 2023 💰 The #Browns are spending $80m more than 2nd place & $168m more than league average It is actually sustainable based on their balanced spending model, my article from April https://t.co/LvV007DOjJ pic.twitter.com/2Uccffpp85 — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) June 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire