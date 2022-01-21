Browns special teams ranked near the bottom of the league

The Cleveland Browns had a variety of issues in 2021 leading to the team missing the playoffs despite a muddled AFC. While much of the blame can be placed on injuries, COVID-19 issues, QB Baker Mayfield’s injury and play and some coaching decisions, the failure on special teams was a big problem as well.

According to a report, the team’s assistant special teams coach is already gone from the team which could be the start of changes on the unit.

Chase McLaughlin struggled to make kicks, Jamie Gillan struggled to get distance on punts and downing them inside the 20 and the return game was close to non-existent. While those struggles may not have cost the team as many games as the others noted, they were impactful quite often.

While other positions will need to be addressed with high draft picks or significant contract offers in free agency, special teams will also need to be addressed this offseason.

Rick Gosselin ranked the team’s special teams as the third-worst in the league. Gosselin has focused on special teams for years. In 2021, he has Cleveland’s field goal unit as the worst in the league. This includes their own ability to kick field goals as well as their ability to impact opposing kicks.

GM Andrew Berry would not eliminate drafting a kicker this offseason. Given their place compared to the rest of the league, it should not be ruled out. A punter and designated kick returner could also be targeted either in free agency, the NFL draft or in an undrafted player signing.