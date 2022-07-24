Browns social media takes shot at Bears for alternate orange helmet

The Chicago Bears unveiled their new alternate orange helmet on Sunday, which will debut during the 2022 season. Chicago will wear their orange helmet and orange jersey against the Washington Commanders in Week 6 and Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 (perfectly-timed for Halloween).

But there was one NFL team’s social media account that wasn’t a fan of the Bears’ new alternate helmet.

The Browns’ Twitter account trolled the Bears for their new orange helmet, quote tweeting with the following response: “oh nice helmet color. where’d you get that idea?”

While the Browns have worn all orange helmets dating back to the 1950s, orange has been the Bears’ secondary color since their Decatur Staley days in the 1920s.

oh nice helmet color. where'd you get that idea? 🤔 https://t.co/YflwVnQkQl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 24, 2022

As you can imagine, Bears fans didn’t take kindly to the Browns coming after their team. There were jokes abound at Cleveland’s expense.

Didn't know the Browns invented the color orange. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) July 24, 2022

The idea of the color orange????? https://t.co/B567AsH04t — Andrew Mollenkopf (@andrew_mo_91) July 24, 2022

The mf browns coming after the bears now 😭😂 https://t.co/34mPoeLZAt pic.twitter.com/4CqjBfZFdk — 🤨 (@BearsTw1tter) July 24, 2022

Our orange is oranger https://t.co/0b9tAp17Vr — 80085 (@37CrookshankAve) July 24, 2022

Guys, the Cleveland Browns invented the color orange apparently https://t.co/G2fOKWv0H3 — Benji Goldstein (@yankeesgiantsa1) July 24, 2022

The same place the Bears got the idea of not winning Super Bowls? — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) July 24, 2022

Y’all need to stop focusing on talking to other teams and get some new uniforms and jerseys yourselves — Sean Whiting (@SeanW216) July 24, 2022

Browns trying to be relevant 😂 https://t.co/NbVkjTOkqI — Drew Durham (@TheNotoriousADD) July 24, 2022

I promise nobody is tryna copy the browns of all teams — Brayson 🌵 (@bmitchell11x) July 24, 2022

