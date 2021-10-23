Browns social media account trolls Von Miller

The Cleveland Browns were able to take care of business on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. It wasn’t an easy game but one where the home team was in control from the opening possession. The visitors made it close in the second half but didn’t have enough firepower, on either side of the ball, to get the victory.

One of the Broncos best players, Von Miller, left the game early with what looked like a bad injury. Tests later revealed an ankle injury for the Denver pass rusher with hopes that he wouldn’t miss much time.

Miller drew attention to himself earlier in the week with some audacious predictions and an ominous statement that he would “kill” whatever tackle was across from him.

Instead, Miller had two combined tackles and one quarterback hit before going out with his injury. Cleveland quarterback Case Keenum was only sacked once and hit five times total in the game.

The Browns official social media account had fun trolling Miller for his early comments, noting the condition of right tackle Blake Hance after facing the pass rusher during the game:

Vitals check for a guy named Blake:

Body Temp – ✅

Pulse Rate – ✅

Breathing Rate – ✅

Blood Pressure – ✅

Status – Still Alive!!! pic.twitter.com/9CrIGqezx9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 22, 2021

Hance, who worked at left tackle in place of the injured Jedrick Wills last week, slid over to replace the injured Jack Conklin this week. Hance handled himself quite well. He was the Browns sixth-rated offensive player according to Pro Football Focus with a 70.7 grade.

With Chris Hubbard likely out for the season, Hance gives the team confidence that they have a quality backup for one of their tackles.

Cleveland has a lot to work on, especially getting healthy, in the 10 days between games but their social media was up for the challenge of trolling Miller.