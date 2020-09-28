Browns snap counts from Week 3: All hands on deck at cornerback

A quick look at the Cleveland Browns snaps counts from the Week 3 win over the Washington Football team shows a secondary in injury-related disarray and a stable, dominating offensive line.

The teams each ran 62 actual plays on offense, though the snap counts are elevated by kneel-downs that inflate the Washington total to 65 and Cleveland’s to 63.

Thanks to injuries, both before and during the game, six different cornerbacks took the field. That includes undrafted rookie A.J. Green, who made his NFL debut by playing exactly one snap on defense. The other five who played all logged at least 22 snaps.

The breakdown at CB:

The RB workload continues to be fairly straightforward. Nick Chubb played 34 snaps while Kareem Hunt saw the field for 29. They did not play a single snap on the field together. FB Andy Janovich, who caught his first pass as a Brown on Sunday, played 17 reps.

Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant was on the field for 40 snaps, with Austin Hooper playing 54 of the 63. That speaks to the volume of two-TE sets in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Bryant caught his first career TD in the game. Bryant logged more snaps as the No. 2 TE than third wideout KhaDarel Hodge (35) played. No. 3 TE Stephen Carlson also out-repped No. 4 WR JoJo Natson, six to four.

Cleveland’s starting offensive line played all 63 snaps together, joined by Baker Mayfield at QB as the only offensive players to log every rep. On defense, safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo played all 65, as did Mitchell at CB,