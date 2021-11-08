Browns snap counts versus Bengals in Week 9

The Cleveland Browns got the huge victory in Week 9 to help them keep pace in both the division and the conference. The AFC, as a whole, and the AFC North, in particular, are deep with a lot of parity.

We learned a lot about the Browns, at least for one week, in their victory over their in-state rival. The Bengals had some quality victories on their resume so far this year, taking out the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland played a balanced game on offense while getting a great performance from their defense especially their secondary. The team is starting to get players back from the injured reserve which will create even more interesting information among snap counts.

The two biggest names left to return are Kareem Hunt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah but this week say the return of Andy Janovich and Nick Harris with MJ Stewart also eligible to be activated.

Here are this week’s Browns snap counts:

Offensive Snap Counts

Cleveland’s offense didn’t have to do too much thanks to their defense’s effort. The offense only had 48 snaps compared to Cincinnati’s 75. Besides the three tight ends combining for 95 snaps, Rashard Higgins only getting three is something to note.

B Hance G 48 100%

J Wills T 48 100%

J Bitonio G 48 100%

W Teller G 48 100%

J Tretter C 48 100%

B Mayfield QB 45 94%

A Hooper TE 35 73%

D Njoku TE 35 73%

J Landry WR 32 67%

D Peoples-Jones WR 29 60%

A Schwartz WR 28 58%

N Chubb RB 27 56%

H Bryant TE 25 52%

D Johnson RB 16 33%

D Felton RB 6 12%

A Janovich FB 4 8%

C Keenum QB 3 6%

R Higgins WR 3 6%

Defensive Snap Counts

The defense had to be on the field a lot after forcing turnovers and a couple of quick strikes by the offense. Myles Garret only saw 67% of the snaps with the Browns rotating a lot of players in on the defensive line including Sheldon Day getting 36 snaps.

Takk McKinley, coming back from injury, only played in 12 while Greedy Williams left the game after only five snaps. Grant Delpit continues to struggle to get regular snaps for the defense.

J Johnson FS 75 100%

G Newsome CB 75 100%

D Ward CB 63 84%

R Harrison SS 63 84%

T Hill CB 62 83%

A Walker LB 62 83%

J Clowney DE 53 71%

M Garrett DE 50 67%

M McDowell DT 42 56%

M Smith LB 41 55%

J Elliott DT 38 51%

S Day DT 36 48%

M Jackson DT 35 47%

I Odenigbo DE 33 44%

S Takitaki LB 29 39%

G Delpit SS 18 24%

E Lee LB 13 17%

M Wilson LB 13 17%

T McKinley DE 12 16%

A Green CB 7 9%

G Williams CB 5 7%

Special Teams Snap Counts

As always, a lot of different players on the field for special teams. While Delpit is not getting a lot of reps on defense, the team is using him a lot on special teams. Rookies Tony Fields, Richard LeCounte and Demetric Felton are also getting a lot of reps on special teams.

B Hance G 8 29%

J Wills T 8 29%

J Bitonio G 8 29%

W Teller G 8 29%

A Schwartz WR 7 25%

H Bryant TE 15 54%

D Johnson RB 7 25%

D Felton RB 18 64%

A Janovich FB 9 32%

J Johnson FS 5 18%

G Newsome CB 4 14%

D Ward CB 2 7%

R Harrison SS 2 7%

T Hill CB 3 11%

A Walker LB 2 7%

J Clowney DE 2 7%

M Garrett DE 1 4%

M McDowell DT 1 4%

J Elliott DT 1 4%

S Day DT 1 4%

M Jackson DT 1 4%

I Odenigbo DE 1 4%

S Takitaki LB 16 57%

G Delpit SS 17 61%

E Lee LB 20 71%

M Wilson LB 18 64%

A Green CB 18 64%

C McLaughlin K 16 57%

J Kelly RB 15 54%

T Fields LB 15 54%

R LeCounte FS 13 46%

J Gillan P 11 39%

C Hughlett LS 11 39%

M Dunn G 8 29%

J Hudson T 8 29%

N Harris C 8 29%

