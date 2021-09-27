Browns snap count versus Bears: OBJ, JOK counts surprising

The Cleveland Browns blew the doors off the Chicago Bears in the second half of Sunday’s home game. The Browns were more talented in almost every aspect of the game and, over time, that talent showed. While the game started rocky, especially for the offense, things came together when needed the most.

The defense is the story of the game along with the return of Odell Beckham Jr. Myles Garrett was the peak performer setting the team’s single-game sack record while Jadeveon Clowney and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played huge roles as well.

Taking a look at some of the snap counts from Sunday showed some surprising numbers.

First, in Beckham’s return to the field, he had 52 snaps just one less than Donovan Peoples-Jones for most among the Browns weapons. David Njoku, despite not having a ball thrown his way, led the tight ends with 50 snaps (one more than Austin Hooper).

Also on offense, Blake Hance subbed in on 11 plays for Jedrick Wills as Cleveland’s starting left tackle struggled his way through the game.

Perhaps more interesting are some of the defensive snap counts:

Denzel Ward, John Johnson II and Ronnie Harrison were the three Browns defenders that played all 45 defensive snaps.

Jadeveon Clowney led the defensive line with 39 snaps (87%) while Garrett was in for 37 (82%).

Greg Newsome II missed snaps after getting injured but still played in 37, same as Garrett.

Takk McKinley and Joe Jackson only had 25 snaps combined, 19 for McKinley, in support of the top two pass rushers.

Perhaps the most interesting story is that rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was only on the field for 23 defensive snaps (51%) while also contributing 16 snaps on special teams. With veteran Malcolm Smith taking over the defensive play calls, it may be difficult for the rookie to get more time. Smith played in 30 of the 45 defensive snaps. Elijah Lee (15) had three more snaps than Mack Wilson (12) on defense and ten more on special teams.



Despite a great game, the Browns continue to ease their second-round linebacker onto the field. Despite his long layoff, and Alex Van Pelt saying otherwise, Beckham was thrown into the fire with a lot of snaps.

Below is the full list of offensive and defensive snaps from Sunday’s game, with special teams information on the far right of both:

Offense

Defense