Browns snap count observations vs. Ravens: Deion Jones and Jordan Kunaszyk get auditions before free agency

The Cleveland Browns got to watch football all day on Sunday without any anxiety after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday evening. Despite gobs of injuries, the Browns found success in all three phases of the game and found a way to advance to 6-8 on the season.

Like we do every week, we take a look at the snap count numbers to see what stands out.

As always, thanks to our friends over at The OBR for providing excellent visuals to accompany the snap count numbers. As the Browns get ready to take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, what stood out from Saturday’s snap count numbers, and what may translate over the next three games?

List

Browns overhaul front 7 in 2023 NFL Mock Draft with Nolan Smith, Ruke Orhorhoro

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Nolan Smith Ruke Orhorhoro

LBs Deion, Jordan Kunaszyk Jones getting extended auditions before free agency

Browns Ravens Jordan Kunaszyk

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones (54) chases Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have had four different linebackers suffer season-ending injuries, and it has left two pending free agents in a position to showcase their talents on a larger scale. After both Sione Takitaki and Jeremiah-Owusu Koramoah went down over the past two weeks, Deion Jones and Jordan Kunaszyk now get the chance to show the league what they can do right before they hit the open market.

On the afternoon against the Ravens, Jones played all but two defensive snaps, while Kunaszyk added another 31 as well. Second-year fifth round linebacker Tony Fields II also racked up 29 snaps on the day. Going forward it is going to be more of the same as the Browns do not have any other linebackers.

The question is, however: how will the Browns divide snaps against a team more willing to spread it out like the Saints are?

Practice squad receiver Daylen Baldwin out-snaps Demetric Felton

Browns Ravens Jordan Kunaszyk

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) makes a catch in warmups during warmups of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Story continues

Fresh off of the practice squad, wide receiver Daylen Baldwin made the most of every opportunity he got. Even if it was just nine snaps. On the day, Baldwin finished with a total of two catches for 25 yards on just two targets.

He even out-snapped another wide receiver who owns an active roster spot in Demetric Felton. Jaelon Darden was once again inactive in this game (along with David Bell), and Michael Woods got a massive number of snaps. The storyline here, however, is that Baldwin out-snapped Felton by several 9-to-4 on the day for the Browns.

This was just Baldwin’s first gameday elevation, so the Browns could give him two more opportunities over the next three weeks from the practice squad to continue to make a name for himself.

Does DT Ben Stille have a future in Cleveland beyond 2022?

Browns Ravens Jordan Kunaszyk

Miami Dolphins defensive end Ben Stille (90) sets up for a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Getting little out of their defensive tackles, the Browns signed Ben Stille off of the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins. However, over the past couple of weeks, Stille has not seen a large number of snaps on the defensive side of the football.

On the day against the Ravens, Stille played just six snaps as they opted for a three-man rotation of Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan, and Perrion Winfrey. Set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, the Browns will more than likely bring him back for training camp.

However, there is no sure guarantee that he will make the roster next year as he appears to be primarily a stop-gap in a ship with multiple leaks sprung.

Less of Ronnie Harrison is needed, but no other option is present

Browns Ravens Jordan Kunaszyk

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Given the injuries at the linebacker position, the Browns are opting to run a lot more dime packages, playing safety Ronnie Harrison as a suedo-linebacker defensively. However, he is not playing well as he, too, is set to hit free agency after the season.

Unfortunately for the Browns, short of playing undrafted free agent safety D’Anthony Bell, they do not have anyone else they can stick on the field in place of Harrison. As they get set to take on the Saints, a team that loves to attack the field vertically with rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, this secondary cannot afford any blown coverages.

This means Harrison’s play has to shape up.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire