Browns snap count notes: David Njoku’s return, return of the nickel CB and more

A week after playing almost 160 total snaps, Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium was a relative break for the Cleveland Browns. There were 129 snaps between the Browns and visiting Colts, a big drop from the 157 in Dallas in Week 4.

The Browns held the ball for 73 offensive snaps to the Colts’ 56. Five Browns — four lineman and QB Baker Mayfield — played all 73.

Wyatt Teller’s injury at right guard forced some shuffling. Chris Hubbard played 59 snaps in place of Teller, who left after just 14. Kendall Lamm also got into the game, playing exactly one snap as an extra tackle.

With Nick Chubb on I.R., it was the Kareem Hunt show at RB. Hunt played 70% of the snaps, 51 in total. That’s a season-high for Hunt. Backup D’Ernest Johnson was the only other RB to get in on offense, filling out the other 22 reps. Dontrell Hilliard only played on special teams. FB Andy Janovich played 14.

David Njoku saw limited action as the No. 3 tight end in his return. Njoku played 21 snaps and caught his only target. He’s still behind rookie Harrison Bryant, who played 29 but did not catch a pass. Austin Hooper had 58 reps and saw a season-high 10 targets, catching five.

It was also a big jump up for Rashard Higgins as the third WR. After weeks as a healthy scratch, Higgins rolled out the red carpet with 40 snaps, including his TD reception. He had just 60 snaps through the first four weeks.

On defense, the Browns shifted from three safeties to three corners as the primary nickel package against the Colts. With Karl Joseph out, the move made sense. Andrew Sendejo never left the field, joined by CBs Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell as the iron men on the D.

Starting in place of Joseph, Ronnie Harrison played the first 37 snaps before leaving with a concussion. Sheldrick Redwine then filled in for the remaining 19. They did not play on the field together, meaning the Browns did not use a three-safety look once in the game. CB Kevin Johnson played 41 reps (73%) as the nickel back in the slot.

Rookie Jordan Elliott lasted just nine snaps in his starting debut before leaving with an injury. Vincent Taylor took over and played 31 reps in his place. Adrian Clayborn caught 21 snaps in his return from injury at DE.