Browns' Smith honors late girlfriend, playing against Jets

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Browns defensive end Chris Smith will honor his late girlfriend by playing Monday night against the New York Jets.

Petara Cordero was killed when she was struck by a car last week after she and Smith were in an accident. The 26-year-old exited Smith's Lamborghini and was standing on the highway's shoulder when she was hit by an oncoming car.

Smith returned to the Browns on Saturday and said he'll play in Cordero's memory ''because it is something, she would want me to do. She would want me to keep doing what I love and stay strong. I play for her tonight. She is my why.''

One of the team's most popular players, Smith is in his second season with the Browns.

Smith was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Cleveland Police said the 47-year-old woman who hit Cordero admitted drinking before the crash.

