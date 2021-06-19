Browns six highest cap hits all on offense

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a lot of talented players over the years who have taken up a lot of cap space. Generally, the team has held on to cap space in the hopes of luring a big-time player or having money in case their draft picks worked out and needed second and third contracts.

The 2020 season showed that this Browns team isn’t like those Browns teams. Instead, this iteration is a team that could have some difficult decisions to make in the near future when it comes to contracts due to salary cap space.

Decisions on Nick Chubb and Wyatt Teller come after this season while Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward loom as well. That could leave guys like Ronnie Harrison out looking for a new team after this season, even if he might deserve an extension.

Taking a look at the Browns salary cap, the top six cap hits all belong to players on the offensive side of the ball.

Sixth Highest - OL Joel Bitonio

2021 Cap Hit - $9,970,588 Contract Expires After - 2022 season Contract Details - Extension signed in 2017

Fifth Highest - QB Baker Mayfield

2021 Cap Hit - $10,569,130 Contract Expires After - 2022 season Contract Details - Rookie contract signed in 2018

Fourth Highest - OL J.C. Tretter

2021 Cap Hit - $11,060,294 Contract Expires After - 2022 season Contract Details - Extension signed in 2019

Third Highest - OL Jack Conklin

2021 Cap Hit - $13,000,000 Contract Expires After - 2022 season Contract Details - Free agent contract signed in 2020

Second Highest - WR Jarvis Landry

2021 Cap Hit - $14,711,765 Contract Expires After - 2022 season Contract Details - Extension after franchise tag signed in 2018

Highest - WR Odell Beckham Jr.

2021 Cap Hit - $15,750,000 Contract Expires After - 2023 season Contract Details - Extension signed with New York Giants in 2018

