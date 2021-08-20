When Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that most of the team’s starters would sit out last week’s preseason opener, he said he’d discuss plans for the rest of the preseason “when appropriate.”

The appropriate time to discuss plans for this Sunday’s game against the Giants came after the completion of their two joint practices with the NFC East club on Friday. Stefanski said that quarterback Baker Mayfield and most of the players who were out last week will sit again this weekend.

Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that his decision was influenced by the quality of the work that the team did over the last two days.

The Browns close out their preseason schedule against the Falcons on August 29 and that will be the final chance for Mayfield and others to get snaps before heading to Kansas City in Week 1.

Browns sitting Baker Mayfield, most starters again this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk