Browns are signing Ryan Switzer to one-year deal

The Browns are signing receiver Ryan Switzer to a one-year deal, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Browns added Switzer to their practice squad Oct. 1, but he did not play in a game in 2020.

The Cowboys made Switzer a fourth-round choice in 2017. He spent one season in Dallas, catching six passes for 41 yards, returning 29 punts for a 8.8 yard average and one touchdown and returning 24 punts for a 25.0 yard average.

He was traded to the Raiders, who in turn, traded him to the Steelers.

Switzer played two seasons in Pittsburgh and scored one touchdown.

The Steelers cut him Sept. 6.

