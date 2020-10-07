Browns sign WR Taywan Taylor from the practice squad

In a move that was expected by many, the Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Taywan Taylor from the team’s practice squad to the active 53-man roster. The team announced the move on Wednesday.

Taylor’s promotion from the practice squad comes one day after the team placed WR KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve. Hodge suffered a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups in the Week 4 win over Dallas and will miss at least the next three games as a result.

Taylor played in three games for the Browns in 2019, with zero catches on one target, after spending his first two seasons in Tennessee. He has been on Cleveland’s practice squad all year.

Taylor bolsters the depth at wide receiver. Rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones figures to be Hodge’s primary on-field replacement as the team’s No. 3 wideout.