Browns sign WR Matt Landers

The Browns have added a wide receiver.

Cleveland announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Matt Landers.

Landers, 24, entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent. He spent time with the Seahawks and Panthers but did not appear in a regular-season game.

Landers also spent time with the Arlington Renegades and San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.

After starting his college career at Georgia, Landers played for Toledo and Arkansas. He caught 47 passes for 901 yards with eight touchdowns in 2022.