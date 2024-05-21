Browns sign WR Matt Landers as OTAs get set to begin

The Cleveland Browns have made another roster move. After waiving quarterback Jacob Sirmon and signing kicker Lucas Havrisik yesterday, the Browns have now added a new wide receiver in Matt Landers.

Landers is most known for his time at the University of Arkansas, where he racked up 900 yards and eight touchdowns his senior season. Before that, he did a short stint at the University of Toledo after two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Landers runs a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash with excellent explosiveness as well. He hit 37 inches in his vertical jump and nearly 11 feet in his broad jump.

Since leaving college, Landers has been on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers and did stints in the UFL with both the Arlington Renegades and San Antonio Brahmas.

Likely just a camp body, Landers will, however, have a chance to fight his way onto the practice squad in Cleveland.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire