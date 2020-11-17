Browns sign WR Derrick Willies to the practice squad

Days after working him out, the Cleveland Browns officially welcomed wide receiver Derrick Willies back to the Dawg Pound on Monday. The team signed the wide receiver to the practice squad.

Willies played for the Browns in 2018, making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech. At 6-foot-4, he brought size and some playmaking sizzle to the Browns. Willies played in five games as a rookie and hauled in three catches for 61 yards before going on injured reserve.

He failed to make the active roster in 2019, instead spending the season on the Browns’ practice squad. The 26-year-old has not been on any other team’s active roster.

