With injury concerns at linebacker, the Browns have brought in a familiar face.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cleveland has signed Willie Harvey Jr.

Harvey played a pair of games for the Browns as an undrafted rookie in 2019. He then spent training camp with Cleveland last year before the team waived him at the start of the regular season. Harvey did not play with another team in 2020.

Cleveland just lost linebacker Jacob Phillips to a torn bicep, which will keep him out for an extended period of time.

Browns sign Willie Harvey Jr. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk