Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson

The Cleveland Browns continue to build the defense in free agency. On Friday, the Browns signed veteran defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

Per Josina Anderson, it’s a one-year deal for $4.5 million for Jackson to come to Cleveland. Jackson, 31, played the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He is a familiar face for Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The two were together in Denver in 2015, the last season Jackson played for the Broncos before heading to Jacksonville and then Philadelphia. Jackson made the Pro Bowl in 2017 for the Jaguars when he set career-highs in sacks (eight) and forced fumbles (four).

Jackson is a potential replacement for Larry Ogunjobi on the defensive interior. Ogunjobi signed as a free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals.