Browns sign USFL wide receiver Austin Watkins for training camp

The Browns have reported to Berea for training camp as they head to the Greenbrier in West Virginia for the start of training camp. Before they head off however they have added former USFL champion wide receiver Austin Watkins prior to the start of camp.

Watkins is a bigger-bodied wide receiver with reliable hands who played this past season with Birmingham Stallions. He totaled 16 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown for the Stallions. Watkins went to UAB for college where he was a First-Team All-Conference in 2020 before going undrafted during the 2021 draft. It will be a battle for him to make the roster as he likely is just a camp body for now.

