Browns sign two of their nine draft picks to four year deals

The Cleveland Browns start rookie minicamp on Friday going through the weekend with OTAs starting a week and a half later. With rookie contracts limited by the wage scale agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, it is very rare that many hold out. A lot of teams have already signed a vast majority of their rookie class before their minicamps.

There are only a few details including things like offset language and how the contract is structured that agents can negotiate with teams. The few holdouts in the past few years have been with high selections in the first round and all of them got deals done.

The Browns are likely to get most of their rookie class signed through this weekend. It started with two of their third-round picks inking their deals. Alex Wright and David Bell are now locked into their four-year deals:

Browns reached agreement with their 3rd-round pick, former UAB defensive end Alex Wright, on a four-year, $5,293,574 deal, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and Shawn O’’Dare. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2022

The #Browns agreed to terms with third-round pick WR David Bell on a four-year, $4,894,904 contract, per his agent @bparker of @VaynerSports — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2022

A few hours before the NFL releases the full 2022 schedule, seven Cleveland draft picks remain unsigned:

CB Martin (MJ) Emerson

DT Perrion Winfrey

K Cade York

RB Jerome Ford

WR Michael Woods II

DE Isaiah Thomas

OL Dawson Deaton

In case you missed it, with the schedule release on the horizon, we took a look at the quarterbacks on the Browns schedule this year that Emerson, Wright, Winfrey and Thomas will try to defend next year.