Browns sign Troy Hill

Free agent cornerback Troy Hill is heading to Cleveland.

Hill is signing a four-year, $24 million contract with the Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It’s the second time this week that the Browns have signed a free agent defensive back from the Rams. They previously signed safety John Johnson.

With the Rams last year, Hill led the NFL in interception return yards and had two pick-sixes. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown. He started all 16 games for the Rams and played 95 percent of their defensive snaps. He’ll be a big loss to the Rams and a big gain to the Browns.

Hill was the No. 32 player in our list of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents.

