Browns sign Tony Fields, Richard LeCounte, Demetric Felton

The Browns have signed linebacker Tony Fields II, safety Richard LeCounte III and running back Demetric Felton, the team announced. The three selections are the first three of the club’s eight 2021 draft picks to sign.

Cleveland drafted Fields, a West Virginia linebacker, in the fifth round. He appeared in nine games for West Virginia in 2020, totaling 88 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed.

He played three seasons at Arizona before transferring.

LeCounte, a Georgia safety, also was a fifth-round choice. He played 44 games for the Bulldogs, posting 176 tackles, 19 pass breakups, eight interceptions, six fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

The Browns made Felton, a UCLA running back, a sixth-round choice. He played 37 college games, rushing 101 times for 433 yards and two touchdowns.

Felton played receiver for two seasons before switching to running back in 2018.

