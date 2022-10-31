Browns sign Thomas Graham Jr., Herb Miller to active roster, elevate 2 more vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns opened up two roster spots this week when they placed both linebacker Jacob Phillips and offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Injured Reserve. With just four hours until game time, the Browns have filled those spots by signing cornerbacks Thomas Graham Jr. and Herb Miller to the active roster.

Additionally, the Browns have elevated linebacker Dakota Allen and tight end, Miller Forristall, to their gameday roster against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight. With the injury to David Njoku, and with Pharaoh Brown just emerging from the concussion protocol, the elevation of Forristall makes a great deal of sense. With Phillips likely out for the season, adding another gameday linebacker to the mix in Allen also adds up.

The Browns will look to end their four-game skid with a home win over the Bengals tonight.

