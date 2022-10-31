The Browns signed cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

Graham has appeared in four games with the Browns this season. He has played 47 special teams snaps but has no statistics.

The Bears made Graham a sixth-round selection in 2021, and he has played eight career games. Graham initially signed to the Browns’ active roster from the Bears’ practice squad on Sept. 13.

Miller is in his second NFL season out of Florida Atlantic. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Chiefs in 2019.

Miller has appeared in 16 career games with the Buccaneers (four in 2020) and Browns (nine in 2021 and three in 2022). He has totaled three tackles and one interception in his career on defense, while adding eight stops and one fumble recovery on special teams.

The team also announced it has elevated linebacker Dakota Allen and tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad for Monday Night Football.

Browns sign Thomas Graham, Herb Miller to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk