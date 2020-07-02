Browns sign third-rounder Jordan Elliott

The Browns have now signed more than half of their 2020 NFL Draft class.

The team announced that third-rounder Jordan Elliott had signed his rookie deal.

He’s the fourth of their seven picks to sign, along with tight end Harrison Bryant, center Nick Harris, and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Elliott, a defensive tackle from Missouri, was a second-team All-American last year. He began his college career at Texas.

