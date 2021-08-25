Browns sign Tegray Scales, waive Robert Jackson

The Browns set their 80-man roster on Tuesday, but they shuffled it up on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Tegray Scales. They waived cornerback Robert Jackson in a corresponding move that keeps them at the current limit of players.

Scales spent time with several different teams in 2018 and 2019 before making his first regular season appearances with the Steelers last season. He played in four games and saw most of his playing time on special teams.

The signing comes after the Browns placed linebacker Montrel Meander on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.

Jackson had nine tackles and a pass defensed in 16 games for the Browns over the last two seasons.

