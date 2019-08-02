Browns sign TE Mik’Quan Deane

The Browns signed a couple of players on Friday, but only one of them will be with the team on Saturday.

Kicker Phil Dawson signed a one-day contract with the team in order to retire as a member of the Browns. The team made that happen by placing Dawson on their reserve/retired list.

Tight end Mik'Quan Deane will be sticking around in an effort to make the team out of training camp this summer. Deane was undrafted out of Western Kentucky this year and spent time with the Seahawks. He caught 44 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns during his final college season.

The Browns also announced that wide receiver Blake Jackson has been waived with an injury designation. Jackson spent time in camp with the Browns last summer and was on their practice squad last year as well.