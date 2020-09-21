Browns sign TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have added tight end Kyle Markway to the team’s practice squad. The Browns announced the signing on Monday after Markway’s name popped up on social media as visiting with the team over the Week 2 weekend.

Markway is in his second NFL season. Originally an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, the 6-4, 247-pounder spent most of the 2019 season on the New York Giants practice squad. He also has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is the only tight end on the 15-man practice squad. The Browns do have one more opening if they choose to sign another player.