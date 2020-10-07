Browns sign Taywan Taylor off of practice squad

The Browns put wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve Tuesday and they filled his spot on the active roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Taywan Taylor off of the practice squad. They also confirmed that tight end David Njoku will return to practice as the first step toward being activated from injured reserve.

Taylor was a Titans third-round pick in 2017 and he was traded to the Browns last August. He appeared in three games and returned three kickoffs for 53 yards. He did not catch any passes, but had 53 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with Tennessee.

Njoku can practice with the team for three weeks before they’ll be required to either activate him or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

