Jadeveon Clowney‘s signing is the big news of the day for the Browns, but it isn’t the only transaction the team announced on Wednesday.

They also announced that they have re-signed tight end Stephen Carlson and defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Carlson signed the exclusive rights free agent tender the team applied last month. He played every game last season and has appeared in 25 games over the last two years. He has six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown while seeing much of his playing time on special teams.

Day played four games for the Colts last season and signed to the Browns practice squad in late December. He appeared in 56 games for the Jaguars and 49ers in his first four seasons.

Browns re-sign Stephen Carlson, Sheldon Day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk