Browns sign spring league star WR Davion Davis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Keatley
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cleveland Browns have made a ton of big-time additions this off-season, but general manager Andrew Berry deserves credit for looking under every rock for available talent. Cleveland added another intriguing bottom of the roster piece in The Spring League star, Davion Davis.

Fans of the Browns Wire may find that name familiar as Davis was noted as a top prospect for the 2019 NFL Draft in a pre-season piece, but the former Sam Houston State play-maker went undrafted in 2019 as spent that season with the Minnesota Vikings.

In addition to being an All-American receiver, Davis was also an elite returner in college. Unfortunately, he clocked in the 4.6 range at his pro day helping lead to him going undrafted. Despite running a poor 40, Davis has the speed and elusiveness to play a role in the NFL, but his lack of technique when running routes is what really held him back.

Davis tallied 14 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns in The Spring League for the Blues and he really looks like a more refined route runner and also looks to have added more muscle and likely weighs over 205 pounds, which is a big deal considering how small he was listed in college at 5’11” and 191 pounds. Davis is not a future All-Pro player, but he brings enough to the table to warrant a serious look and should land a roster spot.

Recommended Stories