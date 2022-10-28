Browns sign snapper Hughlett to 4-year contract extension

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) celebrates with Cleveland Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) after kicking a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) The Cleveland Browns locked up dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett by signing him to a four-year contract extension on Friday.

Hughlett is in his eighth season with the Browns, and has handled snapping duties in every game since the start of the 2015 season.

The 32-year-old has been consistent throughout his tenure, which is why he and Cleveland's coaches were all shocked when Hughlett rolled a snap back to holder Corey Bojorquez last week on an extra-point attempt in Baltimore.

Only All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio has been with the Browns longer.

Hughlett's agent, Brett Tessler, said on Twitter that his client's ''signing bonus, guarantee, and overall value'' are the largest in NFL history for a long snapper.

The Browns have not released financial terms.

The extension's timing is notable because Hughlett was the center of attention on a controversial call last week against the Ravens.

The Browns had a potential game-tying field goal blocked in the final minutes of a 23-20 loss. Cleveland was called for a false start while Baltimore's players claimed Hughlett move the ball before the snap, causing them to jump offside.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said Hughlett didn't do anything out of his normal routine.

