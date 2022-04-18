The Browns report for the start of their offseason workouts on Tuesday and they announced a handful of roster moves ahead of that kickoff on Monday.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day and defensive end Stephen Weatherly have both signed contracts with the team. Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley and guard Michael Dunn both signed their exclusive rights free agents tenders as well.

Day played seven games and made one start for the Browns last season. He had 21 tackles and a sack in those appearances. Day has also played for the Colts, 49ers, and Jaguars.

Weatherly split last season between the Vikings and Broncos. He played in 15 games and finished the year with 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in eight games over the last two seasons and Dunn made a pair of starts for the team last year.

Browns sign Sheldon Day, Stephen Weatherly originally appeared on Pro Football Talk